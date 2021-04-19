Extremely OK Games: gli sviluppatori di Celeste si preparano ad un nuovo annuncio (Di lunedì 19 aprile 2021) Gli sviluppatori dietro al celeberrimo Celeste si stanno preparando ad un nuovo annuncio importante, secondo il loro account Twitter Celeste è uno di quei pochi esempi di giochi provenienti dal mondo indie che sono riusciti ad ottenere una grande fama e dei grandi risultati. Rilasciato da Extremely OK Games (ai tempi conosciuta come Matt Makes Games) nel 2018, il gioco ha ricevuto giudizi estremamente positivi da pubblico e critica, riuscendo a vendere oltre 500 000 copie solo nel suo primo anno di lancio. Stanotte, sull’account Twitter ufficiale degli sviluppatori di Celeste è apparso un tweet che anticipa un annuncio importante. Vediamo insieme di cosa si tratta. Di che tipo di ...Leggi su tuttotek
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Extremely Games
A guide to the eight virtual spaces most used by young peopleAmong the information, there is also a list with the 8 social networks and video games most used by ... TELLONYM Extremely popular social network among the youngest people, here you can send messages, ...
Delta Green - Impossible Landscapes: interview to Dennis Detwiller, authorIt's just a personal thing as an art director, but I hate games that look like 63 different people ... I pitched it and we put it up on the Kickstarter and it was extremely popular. And I think I ...
Extremely OK Games: gli sviluppatori di Celeste si preparano ad un nuovo annuncio tuttoteK
Extremely OK Games: gli sviluppatori di Celeste si preparano ad un nuovo annuncioStanotte, sull'account Twitter ufficiale degli sviluppatori di Celeste è apparso un tweet che anticipa un annuncio importante.
Gli autori di Celeste potrebbero svelare il loro prossimo gioco a breveGli autori di Celeste potrebbero svelare il loro prossimo gioco a breve | I ragazzi di Extremely OK Games ci danno appuntamento a domani.
Extremely GamesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Extremely Games