Ubitus is the partner of Vodafone Italy' s launch of GameNowR | the cloud gaming service

Ubitus is the partner of Vodafone Italy's launch of GameNow(R), the cloud gaming service (Di giovedì 15 aprile 2021) TOKYO, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Ubitus K.K. (hereinafter Ubitus), a world-leading cloud gaming provider, is the partner of Vodafone Italy in the launch of GameNow®, on 14th April. Thanks to GameNow®, Vodafone Italy mobile subscribers can now easily enjoy a wide variety of high-quality games. Once registered, Vodafone GameNow® subscribers can play these games on their preferred devices, including Android phones, iOS phones and PC, everywhere on Vodafone mobile network. Players can choose the device that is most suitable and comfortable to them according to the surrounding, be it a mobile phone on the road or a PC on a desk connected to the Vodafone mobile network. ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Nintendo Switch, il 2021 è partito fortissimo, e potrebbe finire ancora meglio... la compagnia responsabile, Ubitus, ha affermato di essere al lavoro su altri progetti simili. Sempre gennaio è stato anche il mese dell'apprezzato Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy
