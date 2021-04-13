Yemeni Foreign minister talks conflict | Houthis in exclusive interview

Leggi su formiche

(Di martedì 13 aprile 2021) A country that has been at war for six years, clashes where Houthi separatist efforts overlap withinterests (such as that between the Shiite Islamic Republic of Iran and the Sunni monarchies of the Gulf), a dramatic humanitarian condition repeatedly underscored by the UN. Yemen is in a dark phase, which Formiche.net explores byly speaking withAhmad Awad bin Mubarak. What do you ask of the international community? To help resolve thecrisis, the international community must exert maximum pressure on the Houthi militia to stop using violence to achieve political gains and sit at the negotiating table. This also requires real pressure on the Iranian regime to stop its support for the Houthi militias and abide by UN Security Council Resolution 2216, which ...