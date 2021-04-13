Call of Duty: Mobile offre un’avventura virtuale a Tokyo il 17 aprileRoland-Garros eSeries torna per la quarta edizione Red Dead Online: Vivi avventure ai margini della frontiera!Nintendo: nuovo colore per Switch LiteGhostrunner riceve un nuovo aggiornamento gratuito Microsoft svela il nuovo Surface Laptop 4Poison Control disponibile per PS4 e Nintendo SwitchPS5: importante aggiornamento software arriva domaniIntel Core i9-11900K overclocked a 7.3 GHz Intel Core i9-11900K overclocked a 7.3 GHz

Yemeni Foreign minister talks conflict | Houthis in exclusive interview

A country that has been at war for six years, clashes where Houthi separatist efforts overlap with ...

zazoom
Commenta
Yemeni Foreign minister talks conflict, Houthis in exclusive interview (Di martedì 13 aprile 2021) A country that has been at war for six years, clashes where Houthi separatist efforts overlap with Foreign interests (such as that between the Shiite Islamic Republic of Iran and the Sunni monarchies of the Gulf), a dramatic humanitarian condition repeatedly underscored by the UN. Yemen is in a dark phase, which Formiche.net explores by exclusively speaking with Foreign minister Ahmad Awad bin Mubarak. What do you ask of the international community? To help resolve the Yemeni crisis, the international community must exert maximum pressure on the Houthi militia to stop using violence to achieve political gains and sit at the negotiating table. This also requires real pressure on the Iranian regime to stop its support for the Houthi militias and abide by UN Security Council Resolution 2216, which ...
Leggi su formiche

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Yemeni Foreign

Yemen: Turning the Page

N." Helen Lackner , Visiting Fellow, European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR)   More you should ... 80%  of Yemen's civilian population lives  under Houthi control In 2020, more than  2,000  Yemeni ...

Il mondo dice NO alla guerra allo Yemen, lunedì 25 gennaio 2021

Stop the War Coalition (Regno Unito) Action Corps (US) Yemeni Alliance Committee (USA) Yemen Relief and Reconstruction Foundation (USA) CODEPINK (USA) Just Foreign Policy (USA) Peace Action (USA) ...

YEMEN, LOOKING FOR AN INTERNATIONAL MOMENTUM

The Yemeni dossier is one of the top foreign priorities for the US president and his special envoy for Yemen, Tim Lenderking, who has been working to open a dialogue with Houthis. After all, the new ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Yemeni Foreign
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Yemeni Foreign Yemeni Foreign minister talks conflict