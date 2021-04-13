Yemeni Foreign minister talks conflict, Houthis in exclusive interview (Di martedì 13 aprile 2021) A country that has been at war for six years, clashes where Houthi separatist efforts overlap with Foreign interests (such as that between the Shiite Islamic Republic of Iran and the Sunni monarchies of the Gulf), a dramatic humanitarian condition repeatedly underscored by the UN. Yemen is in a dark phase, which Formiche.net explores by exclusively speaking with Foreign minister Ahmad Awad bin Mubarak. What do you ask of the international community? To help resolve the Yemeni crisis, the international community must exert maximum pressure on the Houthi militia to stop using violence to achieve political gains and sit at the negotiating table. This also requires real pressure on the Iranian regime to stop its support for the Houthi militias and abide by UN Security Council Resolution 2216, which ...Leggi su formiche
Yemen: Turning the PageN." Helen Lackner , Visiting Fellow, European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) More you should ... 80% of Yemen's civilian population lives under Houthi control In 2020, more than 2,000 Yemeni ...
Il mondo dice NO alla guerra allo Yemen, lunedì 25 gennaio 2021Stop the War Coalition (Regno Unito) Action Corps (US) Yemeni Alliance Committee (USA) Yemen Relief and Reconstruction Foundation (USA) CODEPINK (USA) Just Foreign Policy (USA) Peace Action (USA) ...
YEMEN, LOOKING FOR AN INTERNATIONAL MOMENTUMThe Yemeni dossier is one of the top foreign priorities for the US president and his special envoy for Yemen, Tim Lenderking, who has been working to open a dialogue with Houthis. After all, the new ...
