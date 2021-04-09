Draghi was right on Erdogan says Weber (Di venerdì 9 aprile 2021) We are categorically against a prospect of accession of Turkey to the EU and as long as it is on the table it hinders a franker and more realistic relationships with the country". Turkey recently ... Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno (Di venerdì 9 aprile 2021) We are categorically against a prospect of accession of Turkey to the EU and as long as it is on the table it hinders a franker and more realistic relationships with the country". Turkey recently ...

Draghi was right on Erdogan says Weber BRUSSELS, APR 9 - Premier Mario Draghi was right to call Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan a dictator in the so - called 'sofagate' case, European People's Party (EPP) chief Manfred Weber said Friday. "Prime Minister Draghi is ...

Draghi blasts COVID vaccine queue jumpers Draghi said the aim was to have all of Italy's over - 80s and most of the over - 75s vaccinated for the coronavirus by the end of April. .

Vaccino Covid, Draghi: "Con che coscienza si saltano liste?" Trend-online.com Draghi sulla riapertura scuole: l’obiettivo è dare ai ragazzi almeno un mese di scuola in presenza I due ragazzi sono al terzo anno ed è evidente che, affrontando gli esami di terza media, hanno bisogno di rientrare dentro le mura della scuola, in presenza. Questi ragazzi hanno bisogno di tornare a ...

Vaccini, i medici: “Da Draghi frase infelice su operatori sanitari” “Credo che quella del presidente Mario Draghi, sul personale sanitario non in prima linea da non vaccinare subito, sia stata una frase infelice, mal espressa. Credo che Draghi volesse dire che, oltre ...

