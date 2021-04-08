Quixant launches new ultimate range of gaming hardware platforms to meet the evolving needs of the gaming market (Di giovedì 8 aprile 2021) CAMBRIDGE, England, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Quixant, the global leader in gaming technology has announced the launch of its new ultimate range of gaming hardware platforms, which has options for all needs and budgets. The new range has been expertly designed to meet the needs and regulations of the gaming world, to provide maximum performance based on the budget, market and product needs of game manufacturers and includes a product category designed to cater to markets where value for money is key. Quixant's new product ranges are: All of ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Quixant, the global leader in gaming technology has announced the launch of its new ultimate range of gaming hardware platforms, which has options for all needs and budgets. The new range has been expertly designed to meet the needs and regulations of the gaming world, to provide maximum performance based on the budget, market and product needs of game manufacturers and includes a product category designed to cater to markets where value for money is key. Quixant's new product ranges are: All of ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Quixant launches
Quixant launches new ultimate range of gaming hardware platforms to meet the evolving needs of the gaming marketCAMBRIDGE, England, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quixant, the global leader in gaming technology has announced the launch of its new ultimate range of ...
Quixant launchesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Quixant launches