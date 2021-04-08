License and Commercialization agreement between Pierre Fabre and ValenzaBio on an anti-IGF-1R antibody for the development of a novel treatment in Thyroid Eye Disease (TED) (Di giovedì 8 aprile 2021) BESTHESDA, Maryland and CASTRES, France, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/
The US biopharmaceutical company ValenzaBio and the French pharmaceutical group Pierre Fabre announced today the signing of a License agreement of a preclinical insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor (IGF-1R) antagonist antibody, for the treatment of Thyroid Eye Disease (TED), an endocrine Disease with unmet medical need. ValenzaBio received from Pierre Fabre the worldwide and exclusive rights to develop and commercialize, outside of oncology, the anti-IGF-1R antibody, discovered by Pierre Fabre at its Center of immunology located in
