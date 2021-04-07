Shanghai Electric Releases 2020 Annual Results and Paves the Way for a Carbon-Neutral Future (Di mercoledì 7 aprile 2021) SHENZHEN, China, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Shanghai Electric (the "Company") (SEHK: 02727, SSE: 601727), the world's leading manufacturer and supplier of Electric power generation equipment, industrial equipment and integration services, has released its audited Results for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2020. In 2020, the Company achieved total revenue of RMB 137.285 billion, a year-on-year increase of 7.67%, and the net profit attributable to owners of the Company increased 7.34% year-on-year to RMB 3.758 billion. New orders grew to RMB 185.55 billion and orders on hand rose to RMB 276.09 billion, a year-on-year increase of 8.7% and 14.7% respectively. The Company proposed to pay a final dividends of RMB 0.7178 for every ten shares. Despite the challenges brought about by the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Shanghai Electric (the "Company") (SEHK: 02727, SSE: 601727), the world's leading manufacturer and supplier of Electric power generation equipment, industrial equipment and integration services, has released its audited Results for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2020. In 2020, the Company achieved total revenue of RMB 137.285 billion, a year-on-year increase of 7.67%, and the net profit attributable to owners of the Company increased 7.34% year-on-year to RMB 3.758 billion. New orders grew to RMB 185.55 billion and orders on hand rose to RMB 276.09 billion, a year-on-year increase of 8.7% and 14.7% respectively. The Company proposed to pay a final dividends of RMB 0.7178 for every ten shares. Despite the challenges brought about by the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Shanghai Electric Guoxuan and Pacific Green Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Manufacture Battery Energy Storage Systems
Shanghai Electric Powers Trial Operations for China's First Digital Rail-guided Tram Equipped with iDRT System
Shanghai Electric Strengthens Environmental - Social - and Corporate Governance for Dubai MBR Solar Park Project
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Shanghai Electric
Human Horizons Confirms Four HiPhi X Models on Sale NowThe first 10 completed stores are located in the 7 first - tier cities of Beijing, Shanghai, ... Human Horizons' limited operating history; risks associated with electric vehicles; Human Horizons' ...
Anche gli elettrodomestici soffrono la carestia di chip... nel corso dell'Expo dedicata agli elettrodomestici a Shanghai. L'azienda ha faticato per ...semiconduttori è stata denunciata anche da altre compagnie come le cinesi Robam e Sichuan Changhong Electric. ...
Aspark Owl debutta all'Auto Shanghai 2021 Electric Motor News
Human Horizons Confirms Four HiPhi X Models on Sale NowSHANGHAI, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Human Horizons, the Shanghai-based new mobility and intelligent driving research company behind the world's first ...
Prime informazioni sulla MG Cyberster, in arrivo al Shanghai Auto Showal prossimo Shanghai Auto Show che si svolgerà regolarmente in Cina verrà presentata la nuova MG Cyberster, un’interpretazione moderna, full electric, di quella che fu la MGB Roadster del passato. La ...
Shanghai ElectricSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Shanghai Electric