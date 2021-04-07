Shanghai Electric Releases 2020 Annual Results and Paves the Way for a Carbon-Neutral Future

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 7 aprile 2021) SHENZHEN, China, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/(the "Company") (SEHK: 02727, SSE: 601727), the world's leading manufacturer and supplier ofpower generation equipment, industrial equipment and integration services, has released its auditedfor the fiscal year ended 31 December. In, the Company achieved total revenue of RMB 137.285 billion, a year-on-year increase of 7.67%, and the net profit attributable to owners of the Company increased 7.34% year-on-year to RMB 3.758 billion. New orders grew to RMB 185.55 billion and orders on hand rose to RMB 276.09 billion, a year-on-year increase of 8.7% and 14.7% respectively. The Company proposed to pay a final dividends of RMB 0.7178 for every ten shares. Despite the challenges brought about by the ...