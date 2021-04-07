Denise Pipitone : Piera Maggio aspetta la verità su Olesya RostovaPES 2021 MOBILE: SUPERATI I 400 MILIONI DI DOWNLOADAstraZeneca, la decisione dell'EMA : Nuove restrizioni in arrivoOverwatch: Archivi 2021 disponibiliLG GRAM DISPONIBILICovid-19 : AstraZeneca taglia le forniture, problemi campagna ...Diablo II Resurrected: l'alfa tecnica è in arrivo questo weekendOggi si torna a Scuola : in classe 5,6 milioni studentiVaccini per dipendenti, firmato l’accordo governo-parti socialiRed Dead Online: Bonus e Ricompense per Naturalisti

Shanghai Electric Releases 2020 Annual Results and Paves the Way for a Carbon-Neutral Future

SHENZHEN, China, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai Electric (the Company) (SEHK: 02727, SSE: ...

Shanghai Electric Releases 2020 Annual Results and Paves the Way for a Carbon-Neutral Future

Shanghai Electric (the "Company") (SEHK: 02727, SSE: 601727), the world's leading manufacturer and supplier of Electric power generation equipment, industrial equipment and integration services, has released its audited Results for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2020. In 2020, the Company achieved total revenue of RMB 137.285 billion, a year-on-year increase of 7.67%, and the net profit attributable to owners of the Company increased 7.34% year-on-year to RMB 3.758 billion. New orders grew to RMB 185.55 billion and orders on hand rose to RMB 276.09 billion, a year-on-year increase of 8.7% and 14.7% respectively. The Company proposed to pay a final dividends of RMB 0.7178 for every ten shares. Despite the challenges brought about by the ...
