Draghi in Libya spearheads support and reconstruction plans

On Tuesday the Italian PM Maio Draghi flew to Tripoli to meet with his Libyan counterpart, Abdulhamid ...

Draghi in Libya spearheads support and reconstruction plans (Di martedì 6 aprile 2021) On Tuesday the Italian PM Maio Draghi flew to Tripoli to meet with his Libyan counterpart, Abdulhamid Dabaiba. It was his very first trip abroad as PM, as well as the first visit of a Western head of state to the newly established Libyan National Unity Government (NUG), although it was shortly followed by that of the Greek PM Kyriakos M?tsotak?s. The visit “demonstrated the importance of the historical ties between the two countries this moment is unique to rebuild an ancient friendship and a vicinity which has never known interruptions,” said Mr Draghi after the meeting, before remarking that the Italian embassy was the only one to remain open throughout all the years of the Libyan civil war. The Italian PM’s trip embodied Italy’s (and, by extension, Europe’s) support for the ...
