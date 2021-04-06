Draghi in Libya spearheads support and reconstruction plans

Leggi su formiche

(Di martedì 6 aprile 2021) On Tuesday the Italian PM Maioflew to Tripoli to meet with hisn counterpart, Abdulhamid Dabaiba. It was his very first trip abroad as PM, as well as the first visit of a Western head of state to the newly establishedn National Unity Government (NUG), although it was shortly followed by that of the Greek PM Kyriakos M?tsotak?s. The visit “demonstrated the importance of the historical ties between the two countries this moment is unique to rebuild an ancient friendship and a vicinity which has never known interruptions,” said Mrafter the meeting, before remarking that the Italian embassy was the only one to remain open throughout all the years of then civil war. The Italian PM’s trip embodied Italy’s (and, by extension, Europe’s)for the ...