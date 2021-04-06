Al Gihaz Holding (KSA) Completes Investment in Enshore Subsea (UK) (Di martedì 6 aprile 2021) RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Al Gihaz Contracting, part of Al Gihaz Holding has today announced its acquisition of assets, Intellectual Property and the management systems of Enshore Subsea Ltd, a leading UK based Subsea trenching company, providing seabed intervention services to mega-projects across industry around the world. The acquisition will see the creation of a new joint venture with the aim of forming a leading seabed intervention and construction management services provider. The joint venture will rely on the acquired specialized assets of the company, the skilled team and the company's successful track record of completed projects to aid the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's drive to generating 58.7GW of clean energy by 2030 as part of the powerful Saudi
