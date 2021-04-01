The Last of Us, la serie TV inizierà le riprese a luglio, dureranno un anno – Notizia – PS4Videogiochi per PC e console | Multiplayer.it (Di giovedì 1 aprile 2021) La serie TV di The Last of Us in produzione presso HBO inizierà le riprese a luglio 2021: l’intero processo durerà un intero anno.. Secondo quanto segnalato dal Director’s Guild of Canada, un’organizzazione di lavoratori che rappresenta oltre 5.500 creativi e membri del personale dell’industria televisiva, le riprese di The Last of Us – la serie TV di HBO – inizieranno a Calgary in estate, precisamente a luglio, e dovrebbero durare circa 11 mesi. La pre-produzione della serie è iniziata a metà marzo, ma le telecamere saranno accese il 5 luglio. La data finale della produzione dovrebbe essere l’8 giugno … Notizie giochi PlayStation 4 L'articolo The ...Leggi su helpmetech
Advertising
dreamofjiu : @yellowyubin THE LAST NOOO DJDKJ - wasteitonwin : the last sentence shskksdhsk bye - mobozzen : RT @mobozzen: Leonardo da Vinci, “The Last Supper” (Il Cenacolo) Mural painted in oil & tempera on gesso 1495-8 in refectory of convent of… - IAMYASMINE0 : @burningignis The last one nadia shshshshshshshshshshsh - Asgard_Hydra : The Last of Us, la serie TV inizierà le riprese a luglio, dureranno un anno - -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : The Last
COVID: 23,649 new cases, 501 more victimsROME, APR 1 - There have been 23,649 new cases of COVID - 19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 501 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Thursday. This compares with 23,904 new cases and 467 more victims on Wednesday. Some 356,085 more tests have been done, ...
Car sales 497% up in MarchTURIN, APR 1 - Italian car sales were 497.2% up in March on the same month last year, when sales plummeted during the first COVID lockdown, sector sources said Thursday. First quarter sales were 28.7% up. Stellantis sales were 742.7% up in March and its market ...
Crowdfunding per il corto thriller “The Last” di Emanuele Pellecchia laProvinciaOnline.info
The Last of Us 2 Crossing Paths non è uno scherzo, ma il sogno di Iconic NephilimIconic Nephilim ha da poco pubblicato tre artwork del suo DLC ideale di The Last of Us Parte II: Crossing Paths.
The Last of Us 2: nuovi dettagli mai vistiUn video, creato dallo youtuber Speclizer, mostra dettagli nascosti di The Last of Us 2 che non si pensava neanche potessero esistere.
The LastSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : The Last