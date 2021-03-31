Future Health: Innovative Health Around the World (Di mercoledì 31 marzo 2021) - LONDON, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/



It started with the UK but the renowned organisers of Future Health Innovation have recently announced the launch of a full series of digital events - the Health Week Series. Concentrating on key markets Around the World, there will be a Summer and Autumn event in the UK plus events in United Arab Emirates, India, Africa and Asia with more to be confirmed. Focused on innovation and technology in Health, The Health Week Series are a series of online networking events and conferences, bringing together Health professionals in a safe environment from the comfort of their home or office. Event Director Dawn Barclay-Ross commented, ...

