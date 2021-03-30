Serracchiani elected PD House whip

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Serracchiani elected

Linkiesta.it

ROME, MAR 30 - Deborawascentre - left Democratic Party (PD) House whip Tuesday with 66 votes, 42 ahead of Marianna Madia with 24. Former Friuli governorwas the favourite to beat former ...ROME, MAR 30 - Deborawascentre - left Democratic Party (PD) House whip Tuesday with 66 votes, 42 ahead of Marianna Madia with 24. Former Friuli governorwas the favourite to beat former ...ROME, MAR 30 - Debora Serracchiani was elected centre-left Democratic Party (PD) House whip Tuesday with 66 votes, 42 ahead of Marianna Madia with 24. Former Friuli governor Serracchiani was the favou ...