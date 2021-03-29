Italy’s intelligence committee warns against Sputnik disinformation (Di lunedì 29 marzo 2021) Beware of Russian vaccine-related disinformation. Enrico Borghi, member of the Italian intelligence committee (COPASIR) and head of security of the centre-left Democratic Party, recently called for an investigation into the online campaign that’s propelling the jab’s global standing. Amid tensions over vaccine shortages, some Italians are eyeing Sputnik V as the solution to their woes, even as the Russian vaccine lacks European (and Italian) approval and the Russians themselves are struggling with mass production. Several Italian regions are randomly pushing ahead, calling for Sputnik to be approved by Italy’s medicine regulator (AIFA), striking future production deals with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, the entity who markets the jab) and even purchasing a handful of doses, ...Leggi su formiche
