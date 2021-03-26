Ghost of Tsushima il film è in lavorazioneBladed Fury è disponibile per console e PCKnockout City: Trailer di gioco ufficialeGTA Online: settimana dei motociclistiClockwork Aquario svelato il trailer di debuttoXbox Wireless Controller - in arrivo due nuove colorazioniIMMORTALS FENYX RISING - MITI DEL REGNO D’ORIENTE DISPONIBILEGeForce NOW: un giovedì On Sale RIOT Games: IL CIRCUITO TORMENTA’ ARRIVA IN ITALIASpero Bongiolatti si concede per le Interviste Screanzate

Chime Biologics Announced the Completion of US$190 Million Series A+ Financing to Accelerate Capacity Expansion

Comunicato stampa AdnKronos - salute - e - benessere - WUHAN, China, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Chime ...

Chime Biologics Announced the Completion of US$190 Million Series A+ Financing to Accelerate Capacity Expansion (Di venerdì 26 marzo 2021) Comunicato stampa AdnKronos - salute - e - benessere - WUHAN, China, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Chime Biologics, a China - based, world - class CDMO company, Announced today that it has secured a total commitment of US$190 Million investment from institutional investors, and over $100 Million investment has already been closed today. This round of Financing was led ...
Chime Biologics announces Marc Funk as new Board Director

Chime Biologics announces Marc Funk as new Board Director

WUHAN, China, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chime Biologics is pleased to announce the appointment of Marc Funk to its Board of Directors. Marc brings ...
