Amazfit T-Rex Pro | A Tough Military-grade Smartwatch with Endurance to Match Your Own and up to 18 Days' Battery Life1

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 23 marzo 2021) SHENZHEN, China , March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/, a global brand in the wearables market, has launched the latest edition of its outdoor sports series ofes, theT-Rex Pro. Created to help you ExploreInstinct, theT-Rex Pro has passed 15tests and canstand most kinds of extreme conditions. Its comprehensive health and fitness tracking functions include a host of popular outdoor sports modes for adventurous activities, making it easier to break out ofcomfort zone. TheT-Rex Pro builds upon the popularity of the award-winningT-Rex, first unveiled at CES 2020. Inspired by its predecessor's success, and through consistent ...