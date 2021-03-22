Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 22 marzo 2021) BEIJING, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/New, a state-level newin east China'sJiangsu Province, sent invitation toinvestors to enter China's buoyantandmarket, according to a promotion meeting held recently in Shanghai. At present, the new pharmaceutical andfeaturing innovative drug R&D, high-end medical devices, gene detection, cell therapy, andmanagement has taken shape and gradually became one of the pillarinNew. Luo Qun, a member of the Standing Committee of CPCMunicipal Committee, said at the meeting that ...