Xinhua Silk Road | Nanjing Jiangbei New Area invites global partners to jointly promote dev of life and health industry

BEIJING, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanjing Jiangbei New Area, a state-level new Area in east ...

Xinhua Silk Road: Nanjing Jiangbei New Area invites global partners to jointly promote dev. of life and health industry (Di lunedì 22 marzo 2021) BEIJING, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Nanjing Jiangbei New Area, a state-level new Area in east China'sJiangsu Province, sent invitation to global investors to enter China's buoyant life and health market, according to a promotion meeting held recently in Shanghai. At present, the new pharmaceutical and life health industry featuring innovative drug R&D, high-end medical devices, gene detection, cell therapy, and health management has taken shape and gradually became one of the pillar industry in Jiangbei New Area. Luo Qun, a member of the Standing Committee of CPC Nanjing Municipal Committee, said at the meeting that ...
