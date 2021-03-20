Superare la fatica da quarantenaNecromunda: Hired Gun - Reveal TrailerPAYDAY 3 arriverà nel 2023PLANTS VS. ZOMBIES: LA BATTAGLIA DI NEIGHBORVILLE SU NINTENDO SWITCHRedmi Note 10 Pro sta arrivando!Microsoft Flight Simulator: Raddoppio delle prestazioni con un ...L’impatto della tecnologia sull’industria della finanzaSony e RTS hanno annunciato l'acquisizione di Evolution Championship ...Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, l’espansione L’Ira dei Druidi arriva il 29 ...SCARLET NEXUS sarà disponibile a giugno

Korean Payment Giant' s Danal Fintech Joins ICON Blockchain Ecosystem

... one of the largest Payment companies in South Korea, today announced that they are joining the ... ...

Korean Payment Giant's Danal Fintech Joins ICON Blockchain Ecosystem (Di sabato 20 marzo 2021) ... one of the largest Payment companies in South Korea, today announced that they are joining the ... "Now with Paycoin, it's easier than ever for people to buy and spend their ICX at thousands of Danal's ...
Korean Payment Giant's Danal Fintech Joins ICON Blockchain Ecosystem

Danal Fintech focuses on blockchain - based payment solutions, and launched Paycoin in 2019 as one of the first apps for using virtual currencies in retail payments.  Danal's Paycoin app reduces ...

'Movement that inspires' " Kia presents its new brand purpose and future strategy

... a Korean Transportation-as-a-Service provider. In 2018, the company invested in Grab, Southeast Asia's largest ride-hailing service, food delivery and payment solutions company; and in Ola in March ...
