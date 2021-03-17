Kincsem appoints CALLUM for Hyper-car design brief (Di mercoledì 17 marzo 2021) ZUG, Switzerland, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/
New digital luxury brand Kincsem has appointed CALLUM, led by Ian CALLUM CBE, recently named GQ's Car designer of the Year, to deliver the design of an all-new electrified Hyper-car. Kincsem is digital-first in every facet and truly without constraint. Hungarian founder Tibor Bak's vision is to fuse the world's best talent with the latest technology to develop beautifully designed, high performance products. From finance, agile manufacturing and A.I. design the brand is pioneering the integration of digital at every aspect. Bak is bringing all of his considerable industrial experience and skill to innovate new and previously untapped partnerships and methodologies to deliver the ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
