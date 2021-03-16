A large majority can support Rai reform

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : large majority

Italia Oggi

The union of journalists (Usigrai) already sent him a letter: 'a government with such aholds all the conditions to drive the governance reform urgently, to give Rai the autonomy and ...With several- scale industrial projects coming online over the next few years, Europe is ...purity manganese is an essential raw material for batteries and will be required in the vast...We will judge Draghi's behaviour because it's no small thing to change the management of the most important news-cultural enterprise in our country. During the two Conte Cabinets, many requested inter ...Understandably, the pandemic crisis has weakened the public interest in issues that we would have much discussed instead. The renewal of the Rai board of directors is undoubtedly among ...