The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: una featurette e uno spot dedicati ai due protagonisti (Di venerdì 12 marzo 2021) The Falcon and the Winter Soldier arriverà il 19 marzo su Disney+ e nell'attesa una featurette e uno spot televisivo regalano nuove scene. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier debutterà su Disney+ il 19 marzo e un'esilarante featurette e un nuovo spot tv regalano alcune scene tratte dall'atteso progetto con star Anthony Mackie e Sebastian Stan. Nel video del dietro le quinte i due protagonisti parlano della dinamica esistente tra i due personaggi, sottolineando come le differenti personalità di Sam Wilson e Bucky Barnes daranno vita a momenti davvero divertenti e sorprendenti. Il breve spot di The Falcon and the Winter Soldier conferma ... Leggi su movieplayer
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, sentite come si vanta Bucky nel nuovo spot della serieUn nuovo spot televisivo di The Falcon and the Winter Soldier ci anticipa un siparietto tra Sam Wilson e Bucky Barnes.
