The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: una featurette e uno spot dedicati ai due protagonisti (Di venerdì 12 marzo 2021) The Falcon and the Winter Soldier arriverà il 19 marzo su Disney+ e nell'attesa una featurette e uno spot televisivo regalano nuove scene. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier debutterà su Disney+ il 19 marzo e un'esilarante featurette e un nuovo spot tv regalano alcune scene tratte dall'atteso progetto con star Anthony Mackie e Sebastian Stan. Nel video del dietro le quinte i due protagonisti parlano della dinamica esistente tra i due personaggi, sottolineando come le differenti personalità di Sam Wilson e Bucky Barnes daranno vita a momenti davvero divertenti e sorprendenti. Il breve spot di The Falcon and the Winter Soldier conferma ... Leggi su movieplayer (Di venerdì 12 marzo 2021) Theand thearriverà il 19 marzo su Disney+ e nell'attesa unae unotelevisivo regalano nuove scene. Theand thedebutterà su Disney+ il 19 marzo e un'esilarantee un nuovotv regalano alcune scene tratte dall'atteso progetto con star Anthony Mackie e Sebastian Stan. Nel video del dietro le quinte i dueparlano della dinamica esistente tra i due personaggi, sottolineando come le differenti personalità di Sam Wilson e Bucky Barnes daranno vita a momenti davvero divertenti e sorprendenti. Il brevedi Theand theconferma ...

Advertising

cinemaniaco_fb : ?????????????? The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: una featurette e uno spot dedicati ai due protagonisti… - cheriepparker : FALTA UMA SEMANA PARA THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER UMA SEMANAAAAAA - oxymars : non sono pronta mentalmente al fatto che manca una settimana e vedremo falcon and the winter soldier - migl1o : @MarvelLATAM autofiltrense falcon and the winter soldier o me pego un tiro - 3cinematographe : #TheFalconandTheWinterSoldier: ecco il nuovo dietro le quinte [VIDEO] -