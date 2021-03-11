Italy to get up to 80 mn vaccine doses by end of summer

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Italy get

StartUp Magazine

ROME, MAR 11 - Health Minister Roberto Speranza has saidis set toup to 50 million doses of COVID - 19 vaccines in the second quarter of this year and reach a total of up to 80 million in the third. The minister said, therefore,that the nation's ...ROME, MAR 10 - Deaf people willtransparent COVID face masks so they can read people's lips despite the pandemic, Disabilities ...to make such masks available via distribution channels run by'...ROME, MAR 10 - Italy wants famous statues of horses sculpted by Sardinian artist Costantino Nivola and his American colleague Richard Stein back from New York after they were removed in the redevelopm ...ROME, MAR 10 - Italy will get over half a million more COVID-19 vaccine doses by the end of March under a new European Union scheme, premier's office sources said after reports of new delays and short ...