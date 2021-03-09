Google Play Store: pericoloso malware trovato in 9 utility appProteggere la tua rete Wi-Fi di casa dal wardrivingIl DLC The Elder Scrolls Online: Flames of Ambition porta tante novitàAcquistare o noleggiare l'auto, è questo il dilemmaBenno Neumair confessa omicidio Laura Perselli e Peter NeumairASUS annuncia le schede grafiche AMD Radeon RX 6700 XTDRAGON BALL GAMES BATTLE HOUR | ECCO IL RIASSUNTOVideo | Story Trailer di It Takes TwoCovd-19 : Vaccino AstraZeneca anche per over 65enniMONOPOLY: AL VIA L’OPERAZIONE DOPPIA PROBABILITÀ

Trace Releases 11th Annual Global Enforcement Report

ANNAPOLIS, Md., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trace, a Globally recognized business association ...

Trace Releases 11th Annual Global Enforcement Report (Di martedì 9 marzo 2021) ANNAPOLIS, Md., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 Trace, a Globally recognized business association dedicated to anti-bribery, good governance and compliance, today announced the findings of the 2020 Global Enforcement Report, noting that the pace of Global transnational anti-bribery Enforcement held steady in 2020. The Report, Trace's 11th Annual compilation, provides anti-bribery Enforcement data from 2020 and summarizes 44 years of anti-bribery Enforcement activity. Although U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) resolutions resulted in a record-setting total dollar amount of fines and penalties in 2020, the number of U.S. Enforcement actions dropped ...
