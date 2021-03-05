The Draghi effect is disintegrating two Italian parties (Di venerdì 5 marzo 2021) Mario Draghi’s meteoric landing at the summit of Italian politics has shaken it to its very core. Mere weeks after his swearing-in ceremony, some Italian parties are unrecognizable – and the two main partners of the former coalition government have been impacted the most. The first clear evidence of the Draghi effect was Matteo Salvini’s EU-turn, as his historically nationalist, Eurosceptic party quickly changed its core tenets to fit in a decidedly pro-EU government. These days, however, the two former governing partners – the Five Star Movement (5SM) and the Democratic Party – are undergoing radical transformations, too. For starters, the 5SM is about to split. Its most orthodox members, who hold their original anti-élite, anti-establishment and anti-European roots dear, refused to ... Leggi su formiche
I understand Draghi says AstraZeneca CEOROME, MAR 5 - AstraZeneca Italia CEO Lorenzo Wittum told ClassCNBC Friday they "understood perfectly" why the Italian government, led by Mario Draghi, had blocked the export of 250,000 vaccine doses to Australia amid delivery delays, "seeing the situation we have in Europe". He said the decision had been up to Italy because the phials were ...
Dopo Figliuolo e Curcio, Draghi è pronto ad aprire il dossier Cdp: in nomi in lizzaIn quest'ottica, in pole position c'è Dario Scannapieco, che può vantare una conoscenza diretta e personale con Mario Draghi, di cui è stato collaboratore al Tesoro e che molto difficilmente potrebbe ...
Mons. Paglia: 'Agire oggi su denatalità, governo Draghi parta da più piccoli'Bisogna, aggiunge monsignor Paglia, 'che le autorità e tutte le articolazioni della società prendano a cuore questo. E come 'una squadra di calcio forte' ha 'bisogno di allievi, questo è vero anche pe ...
QUANDO LAURA CASTELLI INCONTRA MARIO DRAGHIQUANDO LAURA CASTELLI INCONTRA MARIO DRAGHI Luca Monticelli per “la Stampa” Alta tensione nel governo sul fisco. Partito democratico e Leu sono sul piede di guerra perché vedono ricostituirsi al Mef l ...
