The Draghi effect is disintegrating two Italian parties

(Di venerdì 5 marzo 2021) Mario’s meteoric landing at the summit ofpolitics has shaken it to its very core. Mere weeks after his swearing-in ceremony, someare unrecognizable – and the two main partners of the former coalition government have been impacted the most. The first clear evidence of thewas Matteo Salvini’s EU-turn, as his historically nationalist, Eurosceptic party quickly changed its core tenets to fit in a decidedly pro-EU government. These days, however, the two former governing partners – the Five Star Movement (5SM) and the Democratic Party – are undergoing radical transformations, too. For starters, the 5SM is about to split. Its most orthodox members, who hold their original anti-élite, anti-establishment and anti-European roots dear, refused to ...