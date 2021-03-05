Privacy watchdog | FB set up channel agst revenge porn

(Di venerdì 5 marzo 2021) ROME, MAR 5 - Italy'shas set up an emergencyagainstwith the help of Facebook. Thecan be used by people fearing their intimate images may be posted ...

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Privacy watchdog

ROME, MAR 5 - Italy'shas set up an emergency channel against revenge porn with the help of Facebook. The channel can be used by people fearing their intimate images may be posted against their will so ...... the company told Italy'sWednesday after the authority had blocked the platform due to the outcry. TikTok will also launch an awareness - raising campaign for parents and children, ...