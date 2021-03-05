Ecco perché fare ricerche di mercato prima di aprire un account ...La resina epossidica: come si usa e che effetti ottenereFROGGER IN TOY TOWN: NUOVA MODALITÀ “GARA DI RESISTENZA”PM Studios annuncia le date di lancio per tre titoliUbisoft annuncia la Stagione 1 dell’Anno 5 di For Honor AsunderApex Legends: Evento Collezione Teoria del CaosPYRA/MYTHRA SI UNIRANNO A SUPER SMASH BROS. ULTIMATEGeForce NOW: 21 nuovi titoli in arrivo e controller per giocare da ...Xiaomi presenta la famiglia Redmi Note 10Guilty Gear Strive arriverà a giugno

Privacy watchdog | FB set up channel agst revenge porn

ROME, MAR 5 - Italy's Privacy watchdog has set up an emergency channel against revenge porn with the ...

zazoom
Commenta
Privacy watchdog, FB set up channel agst revenge porn (Di venerdì 5 marzo 2021) ROME, MAR 5 - Italy's Privacy watchdog has set up an emergency channel against revenge porn with the help of Facebook. The channel can be used by people fearing their intimate images may be posted ...
Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Privacy watchdog

Privacy watchdog, FB set up channel agst revenge porn

ROME, MAR 5 - Italy's privacy watchdog has set up an emergency channel against revenge porn with the help of Facebook. The channel can be used by people fearing their intimate images may be posted against their will so ...

TikTok blocks access to under - 13s after girl's death

... the company told Italy's privacy watchdog Wednesday after the authority had blocked the platform due to the outcry. TikTok will also launch an awareness - raising campaign for parents and children, ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Privacy watchdog
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Privacy watchdog Privacy watchdog channel agst revenge