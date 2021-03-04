Medical expert warns thousands could die from HPV programming interrupted by Covid-19 (Di giovedì 4 marzo 2021) - LONDON, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/
On HPV Awareness Day, the International Papillomavirus Society is urging women to attend delayed cervical screenings and for all interrupted services to re-start as thousands continue to miss out on vital HPV care, with deadly consequences. The IPVS is also calling for global vaccine equity. One woman dies from cervical cancer every 2 minutes but HPV is a virus that can be beaten, if services are rolled out and taken up. In higher income countries, cervical screenings have reduced from 70% to 30-40% and 32% of women are unlikely to attend appointments due to Covid-19 fears. IPVS calls for everyone to 'Ask About HPV' – speak to local politicians, healthcare practitioners and seek information at www.askabouthpv.org. 86% of cervical cancers occur in developing ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
On HPV Awareness Day, the International Papillomavirus Society is urging women to attend delayed cervical screenings and for all interrupted services to re-start as thousands continue to miss out on vital HPV care, with deadly consequences. The IPVS is also calling for global vaccine equity. One woman dies from cervical cancer every 2 minutes but HPV is a virus that can be beaten, if services are rolled out and taken up. In higher income countries, cervical screenings have reduced from 70% to 30-40% and 32% of women are unlikely to attend appointments due to Covid-19 fears. IPVS calls for everyone to 'Ask About HPV' – speak to local politicians, healthcare practitioners and seek information at www.askabouthpv.org. 86% of cervical cancers occur in developing ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Medical expert
The Great Game of Vaccines in the MENA RegionThe Rome MED This Week newsletter provides expert analysis and informed comments on the most significant issues and trends in the MENA region. ...against each other to secure rapid supply of medical ...
Advanced Aesthetic Technologies, Inc.'s Algeness® Chosen as a Top Finalist in Prestigious Terra2 Solution Skin Health Innovation Competition...to present to a panel of expert judges and providers in the fields of clinical dermatology, aesthetic medicine, and other aspects of skin health, and executive leaders of pharmaceutical, medical ...
Medical expert warns thousands could die from HPV programming interrupted by Covid-19LONDON, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On HPV Awareness Day, the International Papillomavirus Society is urging women to attend delayed cervical screenings ...
Medical expertSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Medical expert