World's First Urban Sun Cleans Public Space Of Coronavirus For Better Human Gatherings (Di mercoledì 3 marzo 2021) ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/



Inspired by the light of the sun, and scientific research which proves that a new specific light can safely clean up to 99.9% of the Coronavirus, Studio Roosegaarde launches the World's First Urban Sun. Daan Roosegaarde and his team of designers, external experts, and scientists challenged themselves to discover how the power of light can be used to combat viruses and therefore enhance our well-being. Research shows that though traditional 254nm UV light is harmful, the new far-UVC light with a wavelength of 222 nanometers can actually sanitize viruses safely. Urban Sun, a project in development by Studio Roosegaarde, shines a large circle of this far-UVC light into Public Spaces, cleaning those ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano (Di mercoledì 3 marzo 2021) ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/Inspired by the light of the sun, and scientific research which proves that a new specific light can safely clean up to 99.9% of the, Studio Roosegaarde launches the'sSun. Daan Roosegaarde and his team of designers, external experts, and scientists challenged themselves to discover how the power of light can be used to combat viruses and therefore enhance our well-being. Research shows that though traditional 254nm UV light is harmful, the new far-UVC light with a wavelength of 222 nanometers can actually sanitize viruses safely.Sun, a project in development by Studio Roosegaarde, shines a large circle of this far-UVC light intos, cleaning those ...

RadioItaliaIRIB : Trump contro Biden: in un mese siamo passati da 'America First' ad 'America Last' - JuannettiLOL : La cosa divertente è che sono stato a telefono con il 187 per altri motivi finora. Di solito mi lamento di interne… - tanize84 : Capisco che non è il first world problem, ma voi la crema per il viso la mettete anche sul collo? - PaoloSandro2 : @RobertoBurioni @FrancoBassanini @antonellaviol17 @MassimoGalli51 Concordo. Ed i primi (sottolineo: primi) dati uff… - Sminatore_ve : @PAOLANURNBERG @CaterinaDoglio @Svagaia @pontecorvoste -