UCB Full Year Report 2020 | UCB - sustaining growth | now and into the future

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 25 febbraio 2021) - · Revenue increased to € 5.3 billion (+9%, +8% CER1) net sales to € 5.1 billion (+8%, +7% CER) · Underlying profitability (adj. EBITDA2) was € 1.4 billion (+1%, -4% CER) or 27% of revenue · R&D update: bimekizumab filed with FDA and EMA for psoriasis; timelines for late stage pipeline confirmed – despite pandemic · Financial outlook for 2021: Revenue expected to reach € 5.45 – 5.65 billion, adjusted EBITDA2 27 - 28% of revenue, Core EPS3 of € 5.60 – 6.10 expected · Outlook 2025: revenue of at least € 6 billion and adj. EBITDA margin in the low to mid-thirties BRUSSELS, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/"We are very impressed by our employees and partners for their resilience and achievements during. Together we continued to serve patients, took good care of each other and joined forces in the global response to COVID-19.was another ...