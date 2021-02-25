Nuovi Malware per spiare le vittime, ecco lo Stalkerware!Vaccino AstraZeneca: 5mln di dosi in Italia a MarzoVoid Terrarium ++ arriverà su PS5 a maggioSUPER SMASH BROS ULTIMATE: presentazione di PYRA e MYTHRAJitsu Squad finanziato su KickstarterRed Dead Online: metti alla prova la tua mira nelle Gare al bersaglio ...State of Play questo giovedì 25 di febbraioDigitalizzazione: il Wi-Fi 6 entra a scuolaAVerMedia presenta le webcam CAM 310P e CAM 315 Destiny 2 - Racconto dell'Uomo Morto - Trailer

UCB Full Year Report 2020: UCB - sustaining growth, now and into the future (Di giovedì 25 febbraio 2021) - ·  Revenue increased to € 5.3 billion (+9%, +8% CER1) net sales to € 5.1 billion (+8%, +7% CER) ·  Underlying profitability (adj. EBITDA2) was € 1.4 billion (+1%, -4% CER) or 27% of revenue ·  R&D update: bimekizumab filed with FDA and EMA for psoriasis; timelines for late stage pipeline confirmed – despite pandemic ·  Financial outlook for 2021: Revenue expected to reach € 5.45 – 5.65 billion, adjusted EBITDA2 27 - 28% of revenue, Core EPS3 of € 5.60 – 6.10 expected ·  Outlook 2025: revenue of at least € 6 billion and adj. EBITDA margin in the low to mid-thirties BRUSSELS, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/

"We are very impressed by our employees and partners for their resilience and achievements during 2020. Together we continued to serve patients, took good care of each other and joined forces in the global response to COVID-19. 2020 was another ...
