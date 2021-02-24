Red Dead Online: metti alla prova la tua mira nelle Gare al bersaglio ...State of Play questo giovedì 25 di febbraioDigitalizzazione: il Wi-Fi 6 entra a scuolaAVerMedia presenta le webcam CAM 310P e CAM 315 Destiny 2 - Racconto dell'Uomo Morto - TrailerIn arrivo la nuova generazione di VR su PlayStationTony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 e 2 arriva su console next-gen e Switch nel ...NVIDIA - RTX ONEl Shaddai in uscita presto su Steam Sony lancia la videocamera full-frame FX3

Occlutech announces Completion of Patient Enrolment in Pilot Study of Atrial Flow Regulator AFR in Patients with Heart Failure

- SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Occlutech, a privately-held company, ...

zazoom
Commenta
Occlutech announces Completion of Patient Enrolment in Pilot Study of Atrial Flow Regulator (AFR) in Patients with Heart Failure (Di mercoledì 24 febbraio 2021) - SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Occlutech, a privately-held company, announced today the Completion of Patient Enrolment in its Pilot Study to assess safety and efficacy of the novel Atrial Flow Regulator (AFR) in Heart Failure (HF) Patients (PRELIEVE trial). PRELIEVE is a prospective, multicenter, open-label, non-randomized Pilot Study that evaluates the results of AFR implantation in Patients with either Heart Failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) or Heart Failure with reduced ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Occlutech announces
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Occlutech announces Occlutech announces Completion Patient Enrolment