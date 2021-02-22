EZVIZ unveils the C8C, its first-ever outdoor pan/tilt Wi-Fi camera, taking a step forward in all-around home protection (Di lunedì 22 febbraio 2021) The C8C showcases unparalleled usability for outdoor conditions, providing rotational views, AI-powered human detection, active defense, and smart night vision. LOS ANGELES, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/
EZVIZ, a global innovator in home intelligence, has strengthened its product offerings with its first outdoor pan/tilt camera C8C. Designed to overcome challenges in outdoor surveillance and protection, the C8C boasts powerful features including panoramic monitoring, AI-powered human shape detection, color night vision, and event-triggered active defense. It is an all-in-one camera that records, detects, and deters effectively in the face of property security needs. Compact and attractive, the orb-shaped C8C fits in ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
