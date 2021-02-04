Conte says he won' t hamper Draghi

CRobbiano : Il governo Conte paralizzato da divisioni interne e incompetenza @nytimes says... #draghiPremier #crisidigoverno -

Il Fatto Quotidiano

"Yesterday I met Draghi and we had a long, highly open discussion at the end of which I wished him all the best for his work,"said outside the premier's office. "They describe me as an ......immediatamente individuabili e dall'esito che sembrava scontato (una riedizione del Governoo ... CHINA CENTRAL BANK OFFICIALWILL MAINTAIN INTEREST RATE AT APPROPRIATE LEVEL, MACRO LEVERAGE ...ROME, FEB 4 - Outgoing Premier Giuseppe Conte said Thursday that he will not hamper Premier-designate Mario Draghi and he hopes the former ECB chief can form a "political" government rather than one m ...ROME, FEB 4 - Outgoing Premier Giuseppe Conte said Thursday that he was "serene" after the collapse of his government. "When you do your job, you are always serene," Conte told ANSA on his way into th ...