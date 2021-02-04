Drawn To Life: Two Realms - DLC gratuito per Nintendo SwitcheFootball PES 2021: Data Pack 4 è disponibile Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War | Stagione 1: Firebase Z, Express e ...Microsoft Store: offerte di San Valentino TWITCH: consigli per iniziare a streammareSnowRunner - DLC Season 3: Locate & Deliver DisponibileSalute e benessere? Il segreto è un intestino in equilibrioCrisi governo, incarico a Mario Draghi : Matteo Salvini, nessun ...Red Dead Online: bonus e sconti della settimanaApex Legends arriverà a marzo su Nintendo Switch

Conte says he won' t hamper Draghi

ROME, FEB 4 - Outgoing Premier Giuseppe Conte said Thursday that he will not hamper Premier - designate ...

ROME, FEB 4 - Outgoing Premier Giuseppe Conte said Thursday that he will not hamper Premier - designate Mario Draghi and he hopes the former ECB chief can form a "political" government rather than one ...
"Yesterday I met Draghi and we had a long, highly open discussion at the end of which I wished him all the best for his work," Conte said outside the premier's office. "They describe me as an ...
ROME, FEB 4 - Outgoing Premier Giuseppe Conte said Thursday that he will not hamper Premier-designate Mario Draghi and he hopes the former ECB chief can form a "political" government rather than one m ...
Conte 'serene' after collapse of his govt
ROME, FEB 4 - Outgoing Premier Giuseppe Conte said Thursday that he was "serene" after the collapse of his government. "When you do your job, you are always serene," Conte told ANSA on his way into th ...
