CHiQ Awarded Top Accolade by Canstar Blue

- The brand was Awarded the top-spot in Canstar Blue's 2020 refrigeration category MELBOURNE, ...

CHiQ Awarded Top Accolade by Canstar Blue (Di lunedì 1 febbraio 2021) - The brand was Awarded the top-spot in Canstar Blue's 2020 refrigeration category MELBOURNE, Australia, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 International designer and manufacturer of consumer electronics and home appliances, CHiQ has been Awarded the top spot in Canstar Blue's 2020  "Most Satisfied Customer - Refrigeration" category. CHiQ is a new generation of high-end smart home appliances from Changhong, including a full set of home Internet consumer electronics, such as TV sets, refrigerators, air conditioners, and small home appliances. With the advent of the 5G era, the global interaction mode will be upgraded again with the help of CHiQ. In the annual market survey conducted by Australian consumer tracker Canstar ...
A Future Powered by Smart Innovations: 2020-2021 Global Top Brands List Grabbing Global Attention
Smart innovations promise a bright new tomorrow. On January 11, 2021, the 54 th International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) was held in Las Vegas. CES 2021 was different as it, for the first time ...
