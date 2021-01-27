Nintendo - Monster Hunter Rise - Edizione speciale Switch e Pro ...Samsung annuncia Galaxy A32 5GBUDDYBANK E NIC NAC'S SONO PARTNER DEL PG NATIONALS SPRING SPLIT 2021Call of Duty Mobile | Stagione 1: Nuovo OrdineThe Elder Scrolls Online presenta il capitolo Blackwood e l’avventura ...CAN YAMAN E DILETTA LEOTTA ... CHI SI AMA SI RIVEDE!The Sims 4 Fenomeni Paranormali Stuff Pack disponibileSmettere di fumare provando il piacere e il gusto dello svapoRed Dead Online: bonus per la creazione di oggettiApex Legends Stagione 8 - Caos - Trailer e aggiornamenti delle mappe

Infosys Recognized as the Fastest Growing Top 10 IT Services Brand of 2020

According to Brand Finance, year-on-year Brand value for Infosys grew from $7.1bn to $8.4bn

Infosys Recognized as the Fastest Growing Top 10 IT Services Brand of 2020 (Di mercoledì 27 gennaio 2021) According to Brand Finance, year-on-year Brand value for Infosys grew from $7.1bn to $8.4bn, and an upward jump of 72 ranks BENGALURU, India, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital Services and consulting, announced that it has been Recognized as the Fastest Growing among the top ten IT Services Brands of 2020, by Brand Finance, the world's leading Brand valuation firm, in its 2021 Global 500 report. The Brand valuation summarizes three years of significant Brand growth for Infosys, marked by over 29% increase in its Brand value over three years, ...
