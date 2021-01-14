Arriva il nuovo casco limited edition creato da Briko e Lindsey VonnMSI presenta i nuovi laptop con NVIDIA GeForce RTX serie 30 Sony presenta l’ultimo nato della serie di obiettivi G Master ...Ubisoft e Lucasfilm Games insieme per un open-world di Star WarsCovid-19 : Terapie Intensive sopra soglia allerta, possibile terza ...Francesca Barra e Claudio Santamaria protagonisti di La Verona di ...LG PRESENTA LA NUOVA SERIE DI MONITOR ULTRACovid-19 : Nuovo record di morti negli Stati UnitiGoogle, Youtube sospende l'account di TrumpTecnologia: Twitch sta scalzando Youtube? Il successo dei social

Seegene' s COVID-19 test with saliva sample collection feature now available in Europe

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- South Korea's biotechnology company specializing in ...

Seegene's COVID-19 test with saliva sample collection feature now available in Europe

South Korea's biotechnology company specializing in molecular diagnostics, Seegene Inc. (KQ096530) said Tuesday that it has CE-IVD marked the saliva-based testing application for Allplex™ SARS-CoV-2 Assay and Allplex™ SARS-CoV-2/FluA/FluB/RSV Assay, and that the products with the feature are now available in Europe. The new addition of the saliva sample collection feature is set to offload the burden of collecting a large volume of specimen samples for healthcare professionals on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. with the newly added feature, the saliva ...
