AFC Energy Announces Strategic Collaboration with Global Engineering Consultancy Ricardo to Develop Global Applications for Hydrogen Power Generation

LONDON, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today AFC Energy (AIM: AFC), a leading provider of Hydrogen Power ...

Today AFC Energy (AIM: AFC), a leading provider of Hydrogen Power Generation technologies, Announces the signing of the Company's first Strategic Engineering Collaboration agreement with Ricardo, a Global leader in the creation of innovative Engineering and design solutions with strong credentials across the transportation and Energy sectors. The agreement will focus on the joint creation of Hydrogen fuel cell products and service offerings, with an initial focus on three key areas: marine, rail and stationary Power Generation.  ...
