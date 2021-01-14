AFC Energy Announces Strategic Collaboration with Global Engineering Consultancy Ricardo to Develop Global Applications for Hydrogen Power Generation (Di giovedì 14 gennaio 2021) LONDON, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Today AFC Energy (AIM: AFC), a leading provider of Hydrogen Power Generation technologies, Announces the signing of the Company's first Strategic Engineering Collaboration agreement with Ricardo, a Global leader in the creation of innovative Engineering and design solutions with strong credentials across the transportation and Energy sectors. The agreement will focus on the joint creation of Hydrogen fuel cell products and service offerings, with an initial focus on three key areas: marine, rail and stationary Power Generation. ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Today AFC Energy (AIM: AFC), a leading provider of Hydrogen Power Generation technologies, Announces the signing of the Company's first Strategic Engineering Collaboration agreement with Ricardo, a Global leader in the creation of innovative Engineering and design solutions with strong credentials across the transportation and Energy sectors. The agreement will focus on the joint creation of Hydrogen fuel cell products and service offerings, with an initial focus on three key areas: marine, rail and stationary Power Generation. ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : AFC EnergyGlobale Cella a combustibile mercato 2026 Analisi crescita per Marca, Regioni, tipo e applicazione, analisi di previsione Segrate Giornale AFC Energy Announces Strategic Collaboration with Global Engineering Consultancy Ricardo to Develop Global Applications for Hydrogen Power Generation
LONDON, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today AFC Energy (AIM: AFC), a leading provider of hydrogen power generation technologies, announces the signing of the Company's first strategic engineering coll ...
AFC EnergySegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : AFC Energy