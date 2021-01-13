SKUP Reports Positive Evaluation of the LumiraDx SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test in Symptomatic and Asymptomatic Patients (Di mercoledì 13 gennaio 2021) LONDON, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/
LumiraDx, the next generation point-of-care diagnostic company, announced today that the Scandinavian Evaluation of laboratory equipment for point of care Testing (SKUP) had published a Positive Evaluation of the LumiraDx SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test. In a mixed population of Symptomatic and aSymptomatic subjects Tested in point of care settings, the Test achieved 87-90% agreement with RT-PCR which increased to 92-95% in Patients with viral load corresponding to Ct below 33. A significant body of evidence now suggests that individuals with high Ct values (low viral loads), such as above 33, are likely ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
