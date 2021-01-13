LG PRESENTA LA NUOVA SERIE DI MONITOR ULTRACovid-19 : Nuovo record di morti negli Stati UnitiGoogle, Youtube sospende l'account di TrumpTecnologia: Twitch sta scalzando Youtube? Il successo dei social La Papillon Vintage Band lancia oggi PAPILLONAIR su tutte le ...Red Dead Online: settimana dei Cacciatori di taglie, Bonus e Sconti ...The Sims 4 arriva il nuovissimo Paranormal Stuff PackCAN YAMAN E DILETTA LEOTTA INNAMORATI PAZZI! Microsoft annuncia Surface Pro 7+ for BusinessZTE Axon 20 5G e LiveBuds disponibili

SKUP Reports Positive Evaluation of the LumiraDx SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test in Symptomatic and Asymptomatic Patients

LONDON, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LumiraDx, the next generation point-of-care diagnostic company, ...

zazoom
Commenta
SKUP Reports Positive Evaluation of the LumiraDx SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test in Symptomatic and Asymptomatic Patients (Di mercoledì 13 gennaio 2021) LONDON, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/

LumiraDx, the next generation point-of-care diagnostic company, announced today that the Scandinavian Evaluation of laboratory equipment for point of care Testing (SKUP) had published a Positive Evaluation of the LumiraDx SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test. In a mixed population of Symptomatic and aSymptomatic subjects Tested in point of care settings, the Test achieved 87-90% agreement with RT-PCR which increased to 92-95% in Patients with viral load corresponding to Ct below 33. A significant body of evidence now suggests that individuals with high Ct values (low viral loads), such as above 33, are likely ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : SKUP Reports
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : SKUP Reports SKUP Reports Positive Evaluation LumiraDx