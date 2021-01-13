Pontem Corporation Announces Pricing of Upsized $600 Million Initial Public Offering (Di mercoledì 13 gennaio 2021) NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Pontem Corporation (the "Company"), a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of entering into a combination with one or more businesses and led by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Hubertus Mühlhäuser and Lead Director Burak Alici, today announced the Pricing of its Initial Public Offering of 60,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange and trade under the ticker symbol "PNTM.U" beginning January 13, 2021. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share of the Company and one-third of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share of the Company at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Pontem Corporation (the "Company"), a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of entering into a combination with one or more businesses and led by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Hubertus Mühlhäuser and Lead Director Burak Alici, today announced the Pricing of its Initial Public Offering of 60,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange and trade under the ticker symbol "PNTM.U" beginning January 13, 2021. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share of the Company and one-third of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share of the Company at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Pontem CorporationSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Pontem Corporation