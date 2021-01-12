Polyplastics Targets PBT and PPS Grades in Sensors for Autonomous Driving Applications (Di martedì 12 gennaio 2021) TOKYO, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/
The growing trend toward electric vehicles is spurring materials suppliers like Polyplastics Co., Ltd., a leading global supplier of engineering plastics, to position its innovative resin products for use in Advanced Driver-Assistance System(ADAS) parts that enable Autonomous Driving. The company's DURANEX(R) PBT and DURAFIDE(R) PPS materials
targeted for Sensors in radar and camera bracket systems
show great promise in delivering low warpage, dimensional stability, and low dielectric constant. (Image: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M100475/202011106891/ prw PI1fl U2f1pw8n.jpg) In radar housings, manufacturers seek materials with low dielectric constant, stable radio wave transmissibility, and low water absorption. The market has been employing syndiotactic ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
