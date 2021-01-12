Polyplastics Targets PBT and PPS Grades in Sensors for Autonomous Driving Applications

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 12 gennaio 2021) TOKYO, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/The growing trend toward electric vehicles is spurring materials suppliers likeCo., Ltd., a leading global supplier of engineering plastics, to position its innovative resin products for use in Advanced Driver-Assistance System(ADAS) parts that enable. The company's DURANEX(R) PBT and DURAFIDE(R) PPS materialstargeted forin radar and camera bracket systemsshow great promise in delivering low warpage, dimensional stability, and low dielectric constant. (Image: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M100475/202011106891/ prw PI1fl U2f1pw8n.jpg) In radar housings, manufacturers seek materials with low dielectric constant, stable radio wave transmissibility, and low water absorption. The market has been employing syndiotactic ...