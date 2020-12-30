Capodanno 2020: Cosa fareAuto Elettrica: Volkswagen svela un prototipo del suo R2-D2 per ...WhatsApp potrebbe non funzionare più sul tuo smartphone dal 1° ...AirPods Max: hanno problemi di condensaMorto per avvelenamento il creatore del videogioco Game of ThronesL'Epic Games Store continua a deliziare offrendo SolitairicaIl Giappone vuole creare un satellite in legno per limitare i detriti ...Airpods Max: Iniziano ad arrivare le prime custodie di produttori ...La PS5 Golden Rock la console ricoperta da 20 Kg d'oroMicrosoft offre un anno di garanzia retroattiva sul controller Xbox ...

ACWA Power signs three agreements for the first foreign investment based independent wind power project in Azerbaijan

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the signing of the implementation ...

Following the signing of the implementation agreement for the $300 million independent power project in January 2020, and under the patronage of the Ministry of Energy in Saudi Arabia, ACWA power today executed the official agreements for the 240 MW wind power project that will be located in the Absheron and Khizi regions. Key agreements signed by ACWA power, a leading Saudi developer, investor and operator of power generation and water desalination plants in high growth markets, included the signing of the ...
