En+ Group joins SDG Ambition and publishes its 2020 SDG Report

World's largest producer of low-carbon aluminium reinforces commitment to sustainability as the core of ...

En+ Group joins SDG Ambition and publishes its 2020 SDG Report (Di martedì 22 dicembre 2020) World's largest producer of low-carbon aluminium reinforces commitment to sustainability as the core of its business strategy LONDON, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/

 In a further boost to En+ Group's industry-leading sustainability strategy, the world's leading producer of low-carbon aluminium and largest private sector generator of hydropower announces that it has joined UN Global Compact's first ever SDG Ambition accelerator. In the six months accelerator programme to June 2021, En+ will establish a pathway to fully embed the Group's eight priority UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) into its sustainability strategy. Recognising that the world is not progressing towards the SDGs at the pace and scale needed, the accelerator aims to challenge and support companies in setting ambitious corporate targets and ...
