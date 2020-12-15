DIRT 5 : AGGIUNTO IL SUPPORTO AL VOLANTECome sbloccare iPhone con Face ID quando indossi la mascherinaUn successo la vendita delle Stelle di Natale A.I.L. di Massa ...La frase di Roberto Burioni che fa infuriare tutti : Meglio il ...LG ANNUNCIA IL ROBOT CON LUCE A RAGGI UV CON AZIONE DISINFETTANTEOliboli7 è il primo campione d’Europa: ipotecata la partecipazione ...MSI presenta il Gaming Laptop GE66 Raider Valhalla EditionIntegratori naturali a base di aloe veraResident Evil Village Trapelate Immagini RubateSelvaggio dopo la finale di All Together Now il nuovo singolo Non ...

AIDA Cruises uses temperature detection by DERMALOG

ROSTOCK and HAMBURG, Germany, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AIDA Cruises has implemented the ...

AIDA Cruises has implemented the contactless Body temperature Camera from the German company DERMALOG as part of its health and hygiene concept. DERMALOG's solution measures body temperature in real-time using state-of-the-art sensor technology. If an increased temperature is detected, the system displays a warning message. Three cruise ships of the AIDA fleet are already equipped with the innovative thermal cameras. With its Body temperature Camera, DERMALOG has developed a solution that measures body temperatures fast and accurately when walking by reducing the infection's risk. AIDA Cruises also ...
