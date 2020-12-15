AIDA Cruises uses temperature detection by DERMALOG (Di martedì 15 dicembre 2020) ROSTOCK and HAMBURG, Germany, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/
AIDA Cruises has implemented the contactless Body temperature Camera from the German company DERMALOG as part of its health and hygiene concept. DERMALOG's solution measures body temperature in real-time using state-of-the-art sensor technology. If an increased temperature is detected, the system displays a warning message. Three cruise ships of the AIDA fleet are already equipped with the innovative thermal cameras. With its Body temperature Camera, DERMALOG has developed a solution that measures body temperatures fast and accurately when walking by reducing the infection's risk. AIDA Cruises also ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Gran Canaria - Aida Kreuzfahrten, il marchio tedesco del gruppo Costa, ha annunciato una nuova data per la ripartenza delle proprie crociere, dopo il primo tentativo di ottobre nel Mediterraneo ...
