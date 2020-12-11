Oppo Reno4 Z 5G conveniente smartphone con schermo da 120 HzSimonetta Rizzato, chi è l’ex moglie di Paolo RossiGTA Online: ricompense triple nelle gare multiveicolo e nelle prove a ...Sicurezza: 4 buoni motivi per installare una telecamera in casaMario Frangoulis e Gigi D'Alessio per il brano La soluzioneCinema: Spider-Man 3: Charlie Cox ritorna nei panni di DaredevilVideo: Disney svela il primo trailer della serie Marvel LokiGriezmann sospende collaborazione con Huawei per la repressione ...Geminidi, come vedere le stelle cadenti il 13 e 14 dicembreGHOSTS ‘N GOBLINS RESURRECTION E CAPCOM ARCADE STADIUM IN ARRIVO SU ...

I' ll only continue if whole coalition is behind me - Conte

It is our duty to talk with Italia Viva and the others, he added when asked if Italy may have early ...

I'll only continue if whole coalition is behind me - Conte (Di venerdì 11 dicembre 2020) It is our duty to talk with Italia Viva and the others," he added when asked if Italy may have early elections in 2021. "We need determination and trust to be able to keep going. The challenges are ...
I'll only continue if whole coalition is behind me - Conte
ROME, DEC 11 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Friday that he will only stay on if he has the support of all of the parties that form the governing coalition. He was speaking after ex-premier Matteo Renzi ...
