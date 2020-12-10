Entain Marks Its First Day With Measures To Deliver On Its New Strategy

(Di giovedì 10 dicembre 2020) - U.S. growth accelerates as BetMGM plans to double its footprint in three months -to seek licence in Canada and becomes theglobal sports betting and gaming operator to gain a licence in Latin America LONDON, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/The global sports betting and gaming group previously known as GVC Holdings plc, marked theday of trading under its new namea range oftoon the vision and direction recently outlined by its CEO Shay Segev. The newextend across all the countries in which it operatesbrands including bwin, PartyPoker, Ladbrokes, Coral, FoxyBingo and BetMGM. Last monthannounced a newtosignificant ...

