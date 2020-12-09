Voglio stare con mio figlio : Il deputato spiega come aggirare il ...Kit Kat lancia il cioccolato invecchiato in botti di whiskyDayane Mello bestemmia al Grande Fratello Vip?Premier Conte : Recovery in tempi rapidi, riforma Mes responsabili ...DESTINY 2: AGGIORNAMENTO GRATUITO PER PS5 E XBOX SXDieta vegana e vegetariana aumentano rischio fratture fino al 43%Maltempo : Rimane allerta da Nord a SudL'OPERAZIONE KATE BISHOP - AIM ALLO SCOPERTO DI MARVEL'S AVENGERS È ...Dove vedere in TV e in streaming Inter-Shakhtar, Ajax-Atalanta non va ...THE MUSIC LOCKER: il Night Club underground apre a breve a Los Santos ...

Peloton Well Focused Data Management Solutions | powered by Microsoft Azure | leads digital transformation in the energy industry

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Peloton, the global leader in Well Lifecycle Data ...

Peloton Well Focused Data Management Solutions, powered by Microsoft Azure, leads digital transformation in the energy industry (Di mercoledì 9 dicembre 2020) CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/

 Peloton, the global leader in Well Lifecycle Data Management software Solutions for the energy industry, is excited to announce that the Peloton Platform has been recognized as a Microsoft preferred solution for managing Well, Production and Land Data. Peloton is the only global software provider that delivers an integrated solution to customers in three solution areas: Well Data Lifecycle, Production Data Lifecycle and Land Data Management. "Significant economies of scale are achieved by managing all three Solutions in one platform," ...
