LTI Partners with Abu Dhabi Headquartered Injazat to Accelerate Digital Transformation in the Middle East (Di lunedì 7 dicembre 2020) Partnership to provide unrivalled service delivery to customers, in line with UAE's vision for a Digital and diversified economy MUMBAI, India, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Larsen & Toubro Infotech (BSE code: 540005, NSE: LTI), a global technology consulting and Digital solutions company has entered into a strategic Partnership with Injazat, the UAE-based leader in Digital Transformation, to implement its new best-shore service delivery model that is set to redefine a new era in regional Digital leadership. This Partnership will see Injazat add considerable depth to its Digital innovation ecosystem and customer centric approach. The new service delivery model ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Larsen & Toubro Infotech (BSE code: 540005, NSE: LTI), a global technology consulting and Digital solutions company has entered into a strategic Partnership with Injazat, the UAE-based leader in Digital Transformation, to implement its new best-shore service delivery model that is set to redefine a new era in regional Digital leadership. This Partnership will see Injazat add considerable depth to its Digital innovation ecosystem and customer centric approach. The new service delivery model ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : LTI PartnersAmazon Echo: super offerte nella settimana del Black Friday Yahoo Finanza
LTI PartnersSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : LTI Partners