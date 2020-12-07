Trading NFP News - etoro non agricola strategia di trading del libro ...La prima cartolina di Natale all'asta per 25mila dollariElezioni Romania: centrodestra verso riconfermaCapelli caduti? questo cappello fa al caso vostroCovid-19, Zone gialle, riaperti 72.000 eserciziRoma, verifiche su maxi-rissa al PincioPapa Francesco : abbandonare mondanità e ricchezzeCORONAVIRUS, DA DOMENICA 6 AL 19 DICEMBRE BASTANO UN SMS O UNA ...GF VIP : FILIPPO NARDI E LA NOTTE BOLLENTE CON LA GREGORACIAmandha Fox svela i suoi calciatori e allenatori preferiti

LTI Partners with Abu Dhabi Headquartered Injazat to Accelerate Digital Transformation in the Middle East

Partnership to provide unrivalled service delivery to customers, in line with UAE's vision for a ...

LTI Partners with Abu Dhabi Headquartered Injazat to Accelerate Digital Transformation in the Middle East

Partnership to provide unrivalled service delivery to customers, in line with UAE's vision for a Digital and diversified economy MUMBAI, India, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/

Larsen & Toubro Infotech (BSE code: 540005, NSE: LTI), a global technology consulting and Digital solutions company has entered into a strategic Partnership with Injazat, the UAE-based leader in Digital Transformation, to implement its new best-shore service delivery model that is set to redefine a new era in regional Digital leadership. This Partnership will see Injazat add considerable depth to its Digital innovation ecosystem and customer centric approach. The new service delivery model ...
