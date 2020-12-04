Maxonrow partners with National Chiao Tung University (Di venerdì 4 dicembre 2020) Collaboratively establishes research center for technological breakthrough discovery works HSINCHU, Taiwan, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Blockchain tech startup company Maxonrow and Taiwan's leading University National Chiao Tung University jointly established the "Technology Management and Blockchain Research Center" which is dedicated towards the development of blockchain technology applications, promote cross-domain integrated application systems, and contribute to the development of blockchain-industry ecosystem alliance. The inauguration ceremony of research center was held recently on 24th November, 2020. The "Technology Management and Blockchain Research Center" which was founded by National Chiao Tung ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Blockchain tech startup company Maxonrow and Taiwan's leading University National Chiao Tung University jointly established the "Technology Management and Blockchain Research Center" which is dedicated towards the development of blockchain technology applications, promote cross-domain integrated application systems, and contribute to the development of blockchain-industry ecosystem alliance. The inauguration ceremony of research center was held recently on 24th November, 2020. The "Technology Management and Blockchain Research Center" which was founded by National Chiao Tung ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Maxonrow partnersSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Maxonrow partners