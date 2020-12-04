La nuova bozza del Dpcm di Natale : A Capodanno coprifuoco alle 22Warner Bros. Games I Arrivano gli eroi in Game of Thrones: ConquestNVIDIA: Immortals Fenyx Rising è Game Ready su GeForce NOWLE CUFFIE LG TONE FREE FN6 TI REGALANO UNO SPEAKER PORTATILETwitch: Christian Vieri lancia BOBOTVEdoardo Bennato presenta Non c'è su Radio Marte : Venerdì 4/12 ore ...New York: Ritrovata una capsula del tempo vecchia di 103 anni. ...Natale: Il presepe più alto del mondo è quello di AlicantePanda Security: Proteggere gli account di gioco dai cyberattacchiIL DATA PACK 3.0 DI eFootball PES 2021 È DISPONIBILE ORA

Maxonrow partners with National Chiao Tung University

Collaboratively establishes research center for technological breakthrough discovery works HSINCHU, ...

Maxonrow partners with National Chiao Tung University (Di venerdì 4 dicembre 2020) Collaboratively establishes research center for technological breakthrough discovery works HSINCHU, Taiwan, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/

Blockchain tech startup company Maxonrow and Taiwan's leading University National Chiao Tung University jointly established the "Technology Management and Blockchain Research Center" which is dedicated towards the development of blockchain technology applications, promote cross-domain integrated application systems, and contribute to the development of blockchain-industry ecosystem alliance. The inauguration ceremony of research center was held recently on 24th November, 2020. The "Technology Management and Blockchain Research Center" which was founded by National Chiao Tung ...
