Plume Acquires Network and Security Intelligence Specialist Walleye Networks

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 30 novembre 2020)Acquisition fortifies's position as 'The Experience Service Provider' delivering innovative user-centric solutionsPALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/Smart Home Services pioneer® has acquireds, a Canadianandsolutions provider specializing in real-timeanalytics and advanced metadata. The transaction includes all ofs' intellectual property, technology and Research and Development (R&D) facility, in addition to its highly experienced and specialized engineering team.intends to further invest ins' R&D center, which provides access to a ...