Come scegliere il caffè in grani: guida all'acquistoYABBA DABBA DINOSAURS LO SPIN-OFF DEI MITICI I FLINTSTONESKaspersky e KRAKATAU presentano una collezione di capi unici Il 3 dicembre l’SMS compie 28 anniFallout 76: Alba d’acciaio trailer Coronavirus, Cena di Natale : E' consigliato il tamponeHwang tornerà in SOULCALIBUR VIAPRILIA RS660 E' LA MOTO UFFICIALE DI MILAN GAMES WEEK-XAccount PSN bannati per la vendita della PlayStation Plus CollectionJUST DANCE 2021 CON LUNA PER CELEBRARE I NONNI

Plume Acquires Network and Security Intelligence Specialist Walleye Networks

-- Acquisition fortifies Plume's position as 'The Experience Service Provider' delivering innovative ...

zazoom
Commenta
Plume Acquires Network and Security Intelligence Specialist Walleye Networks (Di lunedì 30 novembre 2020)

Acquisition fortifies Plume's position as 'The Experience Service Provider' delivering innovative user-centric solutions

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/

 Smart Home Services pioneer Plume® has acquired Walleye Networks, a Canadian Network and Security Intelligence solutions provider specializing in real-time Network analytics and advanced metadata. The transaction includes all of Walleye Networks' intellectual property, technology and Research and Development (R&D) facility, in addition to its highly experienced and specialized engineering team. Plume intends to further invest in Walleye Networks' R&D center, which provides access to a ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Plume Acquires

HTTP/1.1 Server Too Busy

Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Plume Acquires
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Plume Acquires Plume Acquires Network Security Intelligence