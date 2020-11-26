ASB: LESA 2020 Brings Together A Unique Blend of Captains of Industry, Government Leaders, and Intellectual Powerhouses (Di giovedì 26 novembre 2020) Virtual conference attended by 8,000+ participants Brings Together a rare line-up of Leaders from Industry, Government, and academia discussing how to navigate a post-pandemic world KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/
From 16 to 19 November, over 8,000 Leaders from Asia and beyond gathered virtually for the Leadership Energy Summit Asia (LESA) 2020, organized by the Asia School of Business (ASB) Iclif Executive Education Center. The virtual summit, themed "Navigating Uncertainty with Leadership Energy In Action", brought Together a prolific and A-list speaker line-up, including 2019 Nobel laureate Esther Duflo, Tan Sri Dr. Jemilah Mahmood, Founder of MERCY Malaysia ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
