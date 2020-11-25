Mobile Communication App Eyecon is Available in the AppGallery (Di mercoledì 25 novembre 2020) The unique Communication app will now be Available in the official Huawei app store. SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Eyecon, a Mobile application that enhances Communication by automatically adding photos to your phone dialer, contacts, and address book, has launched on AppGallery. Benefits of Eyecon Eyecon features a unique callerID and dialer, enabling users to see a picture of their caller, creating a convenient, visually appealing, and friendly way for people to communicate. The app analyzes each user's activity, offering personalized features to make their Mobile interactions more efficient. Eyecon's algorithm matches the user and meta-data to provide a complete, hassle-free visual callerID,
