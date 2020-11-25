Cyberpunk 2077 video gameplay su PlayStationRed Dead Online: PE doppi nelle missioni Cacciatore di taglieMAURIZIO COSTANZO : IN PASSATO ANCHE A ME AVEVANO PROPOSTO UN REALITYSONIA BRUGANELLI : MIO FIGLIO DAVIDE VORREBBE FARE IL GF, PROVERÒ A ...GFVIP : ZORZI È IL PIÙ DETERMINATO A RIMANERE, ELISABETTA GREGORACI ...RIOT SVELA IL VALORANT CHAMPIONS TOUR 2021 HITMAN 3 Rivela una nuova locationGods Will Fall nuovo titolo dark fantasyNVIDIA: 2 video mostrano il Ray Tracing e il DLSS in COD Black Ops ...Xiaomi presenta POCO M3 il nuovo campione dell’entertainment

Mobile Communication App Eyecon is Available in the AppGallery

The unique Communication app will now be Available in the official Huawei app store. SHENZHEN, China, ...

zazoom
Commenta
Mobile Communication App Eyecon is Available in the AppGallery (Di mercoledì 25 novembre 2020) The unique Communication app will now be Available in the official Huawei app store. SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/

Eyecon, a Mobile application that enhances Communication by automatically adding photos to your phone dialer, contacts, and address book, has launched on AppGallery. Benefits of Eyecon Eyecon features a unique callerID and dialer, enabling users to see a picture of their caller, creating a convenient, visually appealing, and friendly way for people to communicate. The app analyzes each user's activity, offering personalized features to make their Mobile interactions more efficient. Eyecon's algorithm matches the user and meta-data to provide a complete, hassle-free visual callerID, ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Mobile Communication

Industria Mobile Communication e collaborazione unificata (UC & C) 2020 per produttori, quota, regioni, tipo e applicazione, dinamiche di mercato, dimensioni, previsioni fino al 2024  Egitto Today News
NFON premia il canale con il Fidelity Partner Program
Il fornitore di telefonia cloud ha avviato una campagna di reclutamento di nuovi partner con gratificazioni alla firma del contratto e al raggiungimento dei primi obiettivi ...
Huawei Mobile Broadband Forum 2020, 5G nuovo valore per le aziende
Durante l’ultimo Huawei Mobile Broadband Forum 2020 si è discusso del nuovo valore che ha il 5G per le aziende e la loro crescita futura.
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Mobile Communication
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Mobile Communication Mobile Communication Eyecon Available AppGallery