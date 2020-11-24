American Wave Machines, Inc. Announces Two PerfectSwell® Projects (Di martedì 24 novembre 2020) Same Day Approval for Projects in California and Florida SOLANA BEACH, Calif., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/
American Wave Machines, Inc. (AWM) Announces two PerfectSwell® Projects were approved on the same day. The Riverside County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the Thermal Beach Club luxury development project. That same day, the New Smyrna Beach Commissioners added and approved a PerfectSwell® Wave pool amendment to the existing MDA for the Ocean Gate Commerce Center, a 180-acre multi-use commercial development project. Near the West Coast, Thermal Beach Club is located on 240 acres of Kohl Ranch land in the Palm Springs area. It offers beachfront living in the desert with a boardwalk surrounding the lagoon, with ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
