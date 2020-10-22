Safe Spacer™ wearable social distance monitor and all options for wearing, charging and data retrieval now available (Di giovedì 22 ottobre 2020) MODENA, Italy, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Safe Spacer™ is a lightweight, wearable device that helps factories, offices, museums, hotels and other workplaces and public spaces operate with peace of mind by enabling workers and visitors to maintain Safe social distancing. Now available, it gives businesses a simple, yet effective solution with proprietary accessories offering convenient ways to wear, charge and sync. It also offers comprehensive integration options for large-scale enterprises using their own proprietary data systems. Safe Spacer can be worn on a lanyard, wristband or belt loop, and accurately detects when other Safe Spacer units come within 2m/6ft*. It alerts wearers with a choice of visual, ... Leggi su iltempo
Safe Spacer™ is a lightweight, wearable device that helps factories, offices, museums, hotels and other workplaces and public spaces operate with peace of mind by enabling workers and visitors to maintain Safe social distancing. Now available, it gives businesses a simple, yet effective solution with proprietary accessories offering convenient ways to wear, charge and sync. It also offers comprehensive integration options for large-scale enterprises using their own proprietary data systems. Safe Spacer can be worn on a lanyard, wristband or belt loop, and accurately detects when other Safe Spacer units come within 2m/6ft*. It alerts wearers with a choice of visual, ... Leggi su iltempo
Safe Spacer™Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Safe Spacer™