Safe Spacer™ wearable social distance monitor and all options for wearing | charging and data retrieval now available

Leggi su iltempo

(Di giovedì 22 ottobre 2020) MODENA, Italy, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/Spacer™ is a lightweight,device that helps factories, offices, museums, hotels and other workplaces and public spaces operate with peace of mind by enabling workers and visitors to maintaindistancing. Now, it gives businesses a simple, yet effective solution with proprietary accessories offering convenient ways to wear, charge and sync. It also offers comprehensive integrationfor large-scale enterprises using their own proprietarysystems.Spacer can be worn on a lanyard, wristband or belt loop, and accurately detects when otherSpacer units come within 2m/6ft*. It alerts wearers with a choice of visual, ...